The Anti-Narcotics Division of the National Civil Police seized a vehicle carrying 100 kilos of cocaine. The procedure was carried out in Antiguo Cuscatlán.

After the intervention, the agents arrested six people who were identified as: José Carlos Beltrán Flores, Roberto Eduardo Abarca Rivera, José Rigoberto Flores Girón, Henry Antonio Umaña Lobo, Mercedes Eugenia Flores Soriano and Roberto Ayala Serrano (who was found with a weapon illegal).

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, explained that the seized drugs have an approximate value of $2.5 million.

“These people must answer to justice for the crime of illicit trafficking. We continue to fight drug trafficking and we have a firm commitment to eradicate this scourge,” Villatoro said.

For his part, the director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chivas said. “Despite taking care of Salvadorans on these vacations. We continue to fight other crimes.”

These actions are part of the Territorial Control Plan in order to guarantee the safety of the population.

