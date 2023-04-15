The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported this day on the capture of José Francisco Mejía and José Alexander Medrano who are accused of committing aggravated femicide.
According to the institution, Mejía committed the act on April 4 of this year, the defendant repeatedly hit his ex-partner, later shot him with a firearm, causing his death immediately.
Regarding Medrano, the defendant committed said act on April 6 while he was in his home. Medrano was cutting firewood outside his home when he decided to enter his home and began to attack the victim repeatedly until he died.
According to the institution, Mejía and Medrano must pay for the crime committed.
BY: KARLA CHACON