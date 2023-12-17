Home » They capture subjects linked to human trafficking – Diario La Huella
The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in coordination with the National Civil Police (PNC) effectively captured several members of a gang of human traffickers.

According to investigations, these individuals charged up to $15,000.00 dollars to take victims to the United States illegally.

Among those captured are: Santiago Rivas Flores, second alternate councilor of the Apastepeque mayor’s office, who was a commission agent in the structure.

In addition, Antonio Aguilar Najarro and Roberto Antonio García Rivas, profiled as a transporter, and Ronaldo Raúl Bonilla Calderón, who was indicted and had the position of transporter and guide, were captured.

The operation was carried out in Cuscatlán, Ilobasco and San Vicente, managing to seize $5,990.00, a revolver, two pick-ups, three cell phones and documentation related to the investigation.

