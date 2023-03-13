Home News They capture subjects who tried to enter 1,500 chickens illegally into the country
They capture subjects who tried to enter 1,500 chickens illegally into the country

They capture subjects who tried to enter 1,500 chickens illegally into the country

The Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador, with the support of the Armed Forces of El Salvador, managed to capture a smuggling gang that was trying to illegally enter 1,500 egg-laying hens from Guatemala.

Due to the active bird flu alert in the neighboring country, the institution ordered the destruction of the truck where the birds were transported, as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus in Salvadoran territory and guarantee the protection and health of the population.

In addition, given the imminent possibility that the chickens are carriers of bird flu, personnel from the Ministry of Agriculture verified that the birds were slaughtered according to protocol, in order to safeguard the health of Salvadorans.

