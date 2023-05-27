They capture the gang members responsible for the murder of the PNC agent, in Chalatenango

Tonight, the authorities of the Security Cabinet of El Salvador, presented the details about the capture of the gang members responsible for the murder of the agent of the National Civil Police (PNC), Maximino Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez, who was attacked by criminals on the 16th of May, while doing his work in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango.

“We promised that they would pay dearly for the murder of our hero. We destroyed his clique, we arrested his compañeros, we arrested his leader, and today, we arrested the 3 murderers”, said President Nayib Bukele.

Gang members identify themselves as:

– Salvador Enrique Portillo Landaverde, aka C4.

– José Armando Ochoa Gutiérrez, alias Sapo, Verde, or Viejo Montes.

– Francis Antonio Gómez Calderón, aka Monkey or Mono.

“On May 16, when we received the news that these three cowardly terrorists murdered Maximino Vásquez, on the instructions of President Nayib Bukele, the siege was set up in Nueva Concepción with two missions: to do justice and to eradicate the Fulton Locos Salvatruchos Clic,” he said. the head of the Ministry of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

Likewise, the minister added: “These three terrorists who are kneeling before Salvadoran society will be three new residents of #CECOT and we are going to take care, hand in hand with the FGR, that they do not return to the streets or to the municipalities of our beloved El Salvador, know that you will never return.

For his part, the Minister of National Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, reported that: “At this moment, in the siege of Nueva Concepción, we have captured 50 criminals from the clique and their collaborators, they have seized money, communication equipment , weapons, drugs and the camps and caves where they were hiding have been dismantled.”