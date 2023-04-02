Home News They capture the owner of a clandestine rocketry that caused the death of 5 people
They capture the owner of a clandestine rocketry that caused the death of 5 people

They capture the owner of a clandestine rocketry that caused the death of 5 people

During the first 24 hours of the MOP Te Asiste plan, the teams assisted 61 drivers who reported faults in their vehicles from different areas of the country.

The Ministry of Public Works (MOP) provides assistance 24 hours a day, between March 30 and April 10, to drivers who report mishaps in their motor vehicle on the roads and for this purpose, towing services have been provided. Free throughout the national territory.

In the first assists provided this season, a distance of 2,025 kilometers is counted, adding the distances where the help has been given.

The service supports all types of vehicles with which a person has suffered an accident or some mechanical damage, be it a motorcycle, a sedan-type vehicle or a minibus. This is transferred to any place indicated so that you can continue enjoying the vacation period responsibly.

The number that works 24 hours a day and that any national or foreign tourist can call to ask for help through MOP Te Asiste is 2510-0199.

This program in each vacation period has also become an aid that the Government of President Nayib Bukele provides to drivers, since it is equivalent to economic savings for people who make use of the assistance, especially with the tow truck service. .

The purpose of this plan is to expedite transfer times, avoid road accidents and, above all, safeguard the lives of the population.

Along with this, the installation of vehicle controls is also scheduled, where some 2,000 anti-doping tests will be carried out in different parts of the country, to remove drunk drivers from circulation or under the influence of narcotics.

For this holiday period, the main recommendation of the Government continues to be that it comply with traffic regulations, to avoid endangering all road users.

