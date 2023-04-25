Home » They capture the person responsible for the accident on the highway to Comalapa – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
They capture the person responsible for the accident on the highway to Comalapa – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

After a serious traffic accident that occurred this morning on the highway to Comalapa, the Police reported the capture of the person responsible for this road accident that claimed the lives of four dead and five injured.

According to the PNC, the detainee is identified as Carlos Enrique González García, who is accused of manslaughter.

González García will be taken to the corresponding courts so that the respective legal process can be initiated against him.

The authorities ask drivers to be careful, respect speed limits and traffic regulations, to avoid this type of mishap.

