Public Security authorities reported that they captured a member of criminal structures who was fleeing from justice.

This is Kevin Josué Vega, alias “Pokemón”, he is a 18S terrorist who committed crimes in Cimas de San Bartolo, Ilopango, but in his attempt to flee the War Against Gangs he hid in Chalchuapa, department of Santa Ana.

This dangerous criminal was located and captured for the crime of illegal groups.

Alias ​​”Pokemón” has an extensive criminal record for: attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, public disorder, threats and resistance.

This dangerous gang member will be sent to the CECOT where all the homeboys of the gangs will be held and will not come out again or cause harm.