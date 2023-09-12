Home » They capture those responsible for murdering a person – 102nueve Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
They capture those responsible for murdering a person – 102nueve Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The National Civil Police captured the brothers Óscar Armando Osorio Pineda and Josué Daniel Osorio Pineda, for being responsible for a homicide reported this morning in the Metalío canton, of Acajutla, Sonsonate.

According to the first investigations, they indicate that the 2 brothers with the victim had been talking, but after an argument they attacked him and he died due to a blow to the head.

The PNC indicated that both must face justice for this homicide since no act of this type will go unpunished and they will have to respond with the full weight of the law.

