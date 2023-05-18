They capture three alleged members of the Clan del Golfo in Alto Baudó

Soldiers from the Titán Joint Task Force managed to capture three presumed members of the Clan del Golfo, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Alto Baudó.

Among those captured is alias Vive 100, brother of alias ‘Firulais’ who is the main leader of the Baudó substructure of the Clan del Golfo. He would also be in charge of managing illicit economies, payroll, activities related to drug trafficking and extortion collection.

At the time of the events, communications material, war material, and documentation of interest to military intelligence were seized.

Likewise, three presumed members of the Pablo José Montalvo Cuitiva substructure of the Clan del Golfo turned themselves in to soldiers of the Jungle Battalion No. 54 in the municipalities of Carmen del Darién and Riosucio.

Throughout this year, 23 members of this organized armed group have been brought to justice, with weapons and ammunition, which were handed over to the competent authorities.