Three people from Chocó between the ages of 25 and 27 were captured by the Bucaramanga Metropolitan Police accused of belonging to illegal groups dedicated to various crimes, including extortion, drug trafficking and the so-called “collection houses”.

According to the results of the investigations, these people would have arrived in the capital of Santander, with the aim of joining an organized common crime group dedicated to local drug trafficking.

“Likewise, after reviewing the criminal record database of the National Police, it was established that these subjects present judicial notes for the crimes of homicide, extortion, theft, trafficking, manufacture and possession of firearms, as well as trafficking of narcotics”, explained the commander of the Bucaramanga Metropolitan Police, Police General José James Roa.

At the time of the capture, the three people were traveling on two motorcycles, which, upon conducting the technical study, established that they had been stolen in the city of Bucaramanga and that they were also identified with false license plates.

“Currently, the investigation is continuing to establish the reasons for their arrival in the city, since, according to the investigations, these people are related to a criminal structure that commits crimes in the department of Chocó,” said General José James Roa.