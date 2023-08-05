Home » They capture three subjects accused of raping minors
During an operation, agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) in coordination with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), captured three subjects accused of raping minors, who also committed the crime of child pornography.

The criminals were identified as: José Fermín Valencia Cruz, José Ricardo Renderos Pérez and Salvador Antonio Coto, who subjected their victims to commit the abuse under threats and physical force.

The capture was informed by the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, who assured: “We are going to take care that these crimes do not remain in impunity and do true justice.”


