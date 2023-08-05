They capture three subjects accused of raping minors

During an operation, agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) in coordination with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), captured three subjects accused of raping minors, who also committed the crime of child pornography.

The criminals were identified as: José Fermín Valencia Cruz, José Ricardo Renderos Pérez and Salvador Antonio Coto, who subjected their victims to commit the abuse under threats and physical force.

The capture was informed by the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, who assured: “We are going to take care that these crimes do not remain in impunity and do true justice.”

Estos depredadores sexuales son un peligro y por supuesto que NO los vamos a permitir dentro de nuestra sociedad. Nuestra @PNCSV en coordinación con la @FGR_SV ejecutaron un operativo para proceder a la captura de estos sujetos violadores de menores de edad. Se trata de: ✔️… pic.twitter.com/mhpry0aERR — Gustavo Villatoro 🇸🇻 (@Vi11atoro) August 4, 2023





