Personnel from the Unified Action for Personal Liberty (Gaula) group, in coordination with the Barrancabermeja Specialized Prosecutor’s Office 2, managed to capture two more people allegedly involved in the kidnapping of the 18-month-old boy Erick Mathias Manosalva Gómez, in the village San Juan del corregimiento Besotes jurisdiction of the municipality of La Gloria, Cesar.

Through a search and search procedure, at Carrera 14 Vía in the municipality of Valledupar, and at Carrera 19 with Calle 5 in the municipality of Aguachica, the arrests were made by court order of José Luis Hernández Pérez, 32, the minor’s uncle, and Epifanio Torres Lozano, 35 years old.

As will be remembered, this child had been kidnapped on November 29, 2022, by four individuals carrying a firearm, who intimidated the child’s mother, whom they tied up and subjected against her will.

Immediately, all the activities focused on the rescue are carried out, this anti-kidnapping operation was carried out on December 2, 2022 in the village of Los Laureles (Pelaya), where the minor was released, his captors demanded the sum of $100,000. 000 hundred million pesos.

The Police in the Department of Cesar ratifies its determined commitment of its men and women police officers to guarantee the free exercise of rights and freedoms of the community; as well as focus all their efforts to close all possibility of the actions of criminal and delinquent groups that intend to threaten the integrity and life of citizens, as well as members of the public force.

