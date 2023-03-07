Home News They capture two subjects and manage to seize three kilos of marijuana
News

They capture two subjects and manage to seize three kilos of marijuana

by admin
They capture two subjects and manage to seize three kilos of marijuana

Troops from the Fifth Division of the National Army, in conjunction with the National Police, managed to capture two individuals who were riding a motorcycle along the roads of the municipality of Gigante, in the department of Huila, with several packages of marijuana.

The subjects, aged 19 and 20, would be from the municipality of Saldaña, in Tolima, and they were going to municipalities in southern Tolima to distribute the drug.

The operation was carried out thanks to a checkpoint located on the road that connects Gigante with Neiva, where the presence of the subjects was detected and their capture was achieved. In his possession, around 3 kilos of marijuana were found, with an approximate value of 20 million pesos and which could have resulted in more than 3,500 doses.

The authorities highlighted the importance of this result, since it prevents these psychoactive substances from reaching the hands of children and young people in rural areas. Those captured, the drug and the motorcycle, were placed at the disposal of the competent authorities, and the individuals must answer for the crimes of trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotics.

See also  Covid "hits" hard: in 2020 household spending more affected than the 2009 recession

You may also like

In 292 projects – Stadtgesellschaft builds 3.4% cheaper...

Bangladesh Dhaka commercial building explosion… At least 18...

UNAD denies accusations of alleged corruption and irregularities

Video: France: Violence during protests against controversial pension...

Eugen Korda: What awaits us and will not...

Peru shone during its participation in the ANATO...

A case for the Bundeswehr special fund? Navy...

Ex-police officer Kalavský commented on the accusations. It...

So far Santa Marta has not been affected...

Anyone who counts calories has already miscalculated

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy