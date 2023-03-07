Troops from the Fifth Division of the National Army, in conjunction with the National Police, managed to capture two individuals who were riding a motorcycle along the roads of the municipality of Gigante, in the department of Huila, with several packages of marijuana.

The subjects, aged 19 and 20, would be from the municipality of Saldaña, in Tolima, and they were going to municipalities in southern Tolima to distribute the drug.

The operation was carried out thanks to a checkpoint located on the road that connects Gigante with Neiva, where the presence of the subjects was detected and their capture was achieved. In his possession, around 3 kilos of marijuana were found, with an approximate value of 20 million pesos and which could have resulted in more than 3,500 doses.

The authorities highlighted the importance of this result, since it prevents these psychoactive substances from reaching the hands of children and young people in rural areas. Those captured, the drug and the motorcycle, were placed at the disposal of the competent authorities, and the individuals must answer for the crimes of trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotics.