In the San José neighborhood of the municipality of Becerril, the Police captured Orlando Luis Ramos Jiménez, as the main suspect in having murdered a man in San Marcos, Sucre, on August 19, 2022, apparently out of jealousy.

The victim of this act of blood was Ermin Rafael Sánchez Carriazo, who was the current partner of Orlando Luis’s ex-wife.

The crime was perpetrated at night when the prisoner saw his former girlfriend with Ermin Rafael, which unleashed his fury and jealousy and ended up shooting him in the head.

For this reason, a judge issued an arrest warrant against him for the crimes of illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated homicide.

The defendant did not accept the crimes that were imputed to him, but he was also sent to prison.

