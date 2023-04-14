Alfredo Moreno, 25, known in the digital world as ‘The diva Villamizar’was captured by the National Police in Valledupar.

According to the National Police, the uniformed men made registration and control tasks in the Los Caciques neighborhood, where they asked Moreno for a background check, who tested positive for judge requeriment.

Moreno had an arrest warrant issued by a Medellín court for the crime of aggravated qualified theft as an attempt.

Thus, he was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office for preliminary hearings.

Moreno is known as digital creator for the shows he has done with artists of the urban genre and vallenato, among them the singer Ana del Castillo.