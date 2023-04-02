In an operation carried out by the National Police, in coordination with the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, they captured Luis Carlos López González, accused of murdering his former girlfriend in the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

The procedure was carried out in the municipality of Curumaní by a court order issued for the crime of aggravated femicide.

Apparently, the man after allegedly ending the life of Luz Catherine Zuluaga, 23, left in a public service vehicle en route to Valledupar.

“He was with the one-year-old boy (the couple’s son) and apparently he made a stop in Curumaní where we received information that he had taken the route to Valledupar, but (the alert) was activated at various stations in the municipality,” said the Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, commander of the Cesar Police Department.

For this reason, the uniformed officers were able to leave Luis López at the disposal of the 24th sectional Prosecutor’s Office to be presented before a guarantee control judge.

According to the authorities, Luis López attacked his ex-partner in the neck until he died of suffocation.

The events were recorded in the Álvaro Pallares neighborhood where the young pregnant woman lived with her father and her one-year-old son.