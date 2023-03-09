Through a control operation, the National Police captured Diego Armando Serna Rivera, for allegedly having in his possession 73 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Dibulla, La Guajira.

Serna Rivera would have been exposed after being summoned for a search when he was moving in a truck towards the road that leads to the township of Mingueo.

According to the Police, there the uniformed officers carried out a search of the vehicle and They found a cove in the piano and the ‘stop’ of the vehiclewhere 73 rectangular packages wrapped in transparent tape were hidden.

“Special strategies and plans will continue to be developed to forcefully stop the groups dedicated to drug traffickingand we invite the community to provide us with information that helps to combat these criminal structures and with their captures, to dismantle them”, said the colonel Edwin Alexander Vargas Pitacuar, Commander of the La Guajira Police Department.

Diego Armando Serna was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm.