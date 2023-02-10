This morning, February 9, Colonel Clauder Antonio Cardona Cataño, commander of the Chocó Police Department, was captured.

The capture was carried out by SIJIN and CTI units, under the coordination of the 17th Specialized Prosecutor for human rights and the environment.

It was reported that Colonel Cardona was arrested as a result of an investigation for the alleged crimes of illegal exploitation at a mining site, conspiracy to commit a crime, and personal bribery.

Colonel Clauder Carmona has been in charge of the Police in Chocó for two and a half years, the department where he allegedly committed the crimes.

The arrest warrant was issued by the 11th Court of control of guarantees of Antioquia.

Colonel Cardona was captured in Bogotá, where he was taking steps to travel abroad as an attaché to the National Police.