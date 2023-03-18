Home News They captured in Becerril a subject who would have killed his ex-girlfriend’s partner
They captured in Becerril a subject who would have killed his ex-girlfriend's partner

They captured in Becerril a subject who would have killed his ex-girlfriend's partner

Orlando Luis Ramos Jimenez He was captured by the National Police in the municipality of Becerril, Cesar, after allegedly killing the partner of his former sentimental partner in the municipality San Marcos, Sucre.

His arrest was made in the San José neighborhood, in a control operating through which they noted that Ramos was required by court order for the crime of homicide.

According to the investigation, in August of last year, Ramos Jiménez would have murdered the citizen Ermin Rafael Sánchez Carriazoafter observing that he was going with the woman who was his sentimental partner.

Since then, he had apparently fled to Cesar’s apartment. where he was finally caught.

Orlando Luis Ramos was brought before a guarantee control judge and charged with the crime of aggravated homicide, of which he did not accept charges. Likewise, he was sheltered with an insurance measure with prison detention.

