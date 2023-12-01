Home » They captured in Bogotá the alleged murderer of deputy mayor Víctor Gutiérrez in Valledupar
In the last hours it was reported capture of Naasson Eliecer Padilla Rodriguez23 years old, known as alias ‘Keil’who would be the murderer of the deputy mayor Víctor Alfonso Gutiérrez Bolívar, in events that occurred in the past November 25in the Villa Yaneth neighborhood of Valledupar.

Padilla Rodríguez, a native of Soledad, Atlántico, would have traveled to the country’s capital, looking for evade the authoritiessince it presents a current arrest warrant for the crimes of aggravated homicide and trafficking, manufacturing and/or carrying of firearms.

It is important to remember that there were two alleged perpetrators who were traveling on a motorcycle when the uniformed officers gave the stop sign and in the middle of the requisitionit would have been Padilla Rodríguez who drew a firearm, hitting the deputy mayor’s face and on the chest of another uniformed man, who was saved thanks to the life jacket he was wearing.

News in development…

