Less than two months after being released due to the expiration of his terms, the Police captured Luis Rodolfo Hernández Espitia, alias Luisito, for the alleged theft of $8 million to a merchant of the corregimiento La Loma, municipality of El Paso, Cesar.

His arrest materialized along with three other people who would have participated in the act. Those captured are Dina Luz Amaya Aroca, Luis Fernando Remolina Jaimes and Tobias Enríque Guerra.

According to the authorities, those captured intercepted the merchant on a motorcycle and vehicle to strip him of the cash. Then they fled, but the authorities managed to intercept them.

The merchant did not file a complaint in the case. However, the uniformed officers left the detainees at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of theft and possession of weapons.

ANTECEDENT

Hernandez Espitia is a recognized criminal from Valledupar who has been detained on multiple occasions and has managed to be released due to expiration of terms.

The most recent was at the end of last February, when Hernández regained his freedom in Santa Marta for the crime of theft.