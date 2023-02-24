two people from 35 and 28 years old, of Colombian and foreign nationality, respectively, were captured by the National Police after trying to block a road in the department of La Guajira.

The procedure was advanced on the kilometer 88 of the Caribbean trunk road, specifically on the road that from Riohacha leads to the city of Santa Marta.

According to authorities, the men they had traversed their vehicles type taxi for impede traffic of others with the excuse of holding a protest.

“Therefore, the uniformed officers proceeded to intervene to enable the road and materialize the captures of these people by the crime of obstruction of public roads that affect public order, being subsequently presented to the URI Riohacha Prosecutor’s Office. In addition, the two vehicles were seized. informed the Police of the department of La Guajira.