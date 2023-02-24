Home News They captured subjects in La Guajira for blocking the highway
News

They captured subjects in La Guajira for blocking the highway

by admin
They captured subjects in La Guajira for blocking the highway

two people from 35 and 28 years old, of Colombian and foreign nationality, respectively, were captured by the National Police after trying to block a road in the department of La Guajira.

The procedure was advanced on the kilometer 88 of the Caribbean trunk road, specifically on the road that from Riohacha leads to the city of Santa Marta.

According to authorities, the men they had traversed their vehicles type taxi for impede traffic of others with the excuse of holding a protest.

Therefore, the uniformed officers proceeded to intervene to enable the road and materialize the captures of these people by the crime of obstruction of public roads that affect public order, being subsequently presented to the URI Riohacha Prosecutor’s Office. In addition, the two vehicles were seized. informed the Police of the department of La Guajira.

See also  Great Achievement and Grand Epic——A Summary of the Glorious Course of the Chinese Communist Party's Centuries of Struggle-Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Jinan Municipal Government Portal News Video Conference on...

Business costs would rise between 30% and 37%...

Selection procedure 1956 trainees – Decree of appointment...

They accept Group Action – Chocó7días.com

At the Guangxi Migrant Workers Skills Competition, Xie...

Iván Duque criticized Total Peace: “A fatal peace...

Consumer credit, requests restart – Cover news

Ambassador of the Netherlands formalized a new public...

Zhao Gang emphasized comprehensive investigation and rectification of...

Susana Boreal in the eye of the hurricane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy