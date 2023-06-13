Home » They captured subjects who would have robbed the Simón Bolívar in Valledupar
They captured subjects who would have robbed the Simón Bolívar in Valledupar

Two subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle were captured by the authorities after allegedly committing a theft on Simón Bolívar avenue, in Valledupar.

Carlos Fuentes Carmona and Dagoberto Rodríguez were moving on a street in the La Esperanza neighborhood where they were intercepted by members of the Police.

“Without losing sight of them, we follow up, we observe the grillman draw his firearm and fire a shot at the police members; They lose control of the vehicle and fall to the ground,” the Police reported.

In the possession of the men they found a 38-millimeter revolver that was seized. According to the authorities, the two had committed a robbery at the Simón Bolívar to a citizen who was stripped of a gold chain and a cell phone.

Of the detainees, the Police confirmed that Carlos Fuentes Carmona was violating a home security measure. The men were transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit, URI, of the Prosecutor’s Office to be prosecuted.

