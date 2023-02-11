Home News They captured the alleged driver who ran over the cyclist Lady Beltrán in Valledupar
They captured the alleged driver who ran over the cyclist Lady Beltrán in Valledupar

by admin
After multiple protests in search of justice, the authorities found the capture of José Alberto Toncel Gutiérrez, the alleged driver of the vehicle that ran over the cyclist Lady Beltrán, in the rural area of ​​Valledupar.

The arrest was made by the authorities this Friday afternoon due to a court order issued by a guarantee control judge for the crime of homicide.

Toncel Gutiérrez, 47, was transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit, URI, of the Prosecutor’s Office, where he is expected to be presented to the preliminary hearings to legalize the capture, imputation of charges and imposition of an insurance measure.

The facts investigated were recorded on January 28. According to the first versions, the cyclist Lady Beltrán was mobilizing on the road that communicates with the township of Río Seco and was hit by a car that fled.

