In an operation of the Sijín of the National Police They captured the alleged murderer of community leader Alfonso Medina, who was president of the Community Action Board of the Villa Haydith neighborhood of Valledupar.

Yerson Andrés Ramírez Morales, 38 years old, He was located in the Sicarare neighborhood by means of a judicial order for the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms.

The facts for which he must answer were recorded on the night of April 10 in block 12 of the Villa Haydith neighborhood. According to witnesses, Alfonso Medina had arrived with his daughter to his place of residence and was approached by a criminal who shot him three times.

Medina was transferred to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital based in San Martín where his death was reported a few minutes later.

His death outraged the general public over the control efforts led by the community spokesperson.