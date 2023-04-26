They captured the alleged murderer of leader Alfonso Medina

In the last few hours, the National Police in Valledupar announced that they had captured the alleged murderer of the social leader of the Villa Jaidith neighborhood, Alfonso Medina.

The operation was carried out in the Sicarare neighborhood of this capital, where Yeisón Andrés Ramírez Morales, 28, was located.

It is expected that this Tuesday he will be presented before a guarantee control judge for his respective prosecution for the crimes of aggravated homicide and illegal possession of firearms.

It should be remembered that on the day of the events, the victim was arriving at his house and was shot at by individuals on a motorcycle.

His death caused repudiation throughout society to the point that the Attorney General’s Office asked the Police to speed up the investigation.

Related