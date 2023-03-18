Mohammad Jaafar Dasuki and José Carlos Molina Becerrawho are the mayor and former mayor of Maicao, respectively, were captured by the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged irregularities in a work contract in that municipality of La Guajira.

According to sources close to the case, the officials participated in a contract for the improvement of some streets which apparently presented cost overruns.

The work would have been managed by the former mayor of the municipality José Carlos Molina and had to be completed by the current president, but despite the fact that they supposedly obtained the resources They did not execute it in its entirety.

However, they would presumably made additions and the values ​​of the contract would not be in accordance with what was done so far in that work.

For this reason, Mohammad Jaafar Dasuki and José Carlos Molina Becerra were requested for thes crimes of embezzlement by appropriation and falsehood in public document.

In the framework of the investigation in an isolated operation, they also arrested the former treasurer of the municipality Jasmine Riveros.

All will be presented before a guarantee control judge for the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the imposition of the seizure measure.