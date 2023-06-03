Home » They carry out a caravan to demand the release of rancher Heriberto Urbina
At 7:15 in the morning of this Saturday, June 3, the Valledupar Livestock Fair began the caravan bound for the municipality of Chiriguaná, Caesar, stop demand the release of the rancher Heriberto Urbina Lacouturekidnapped since last April 24 in Curumaní, Cesar.

Waving white handkerchiefs and banners, the relatives and friends of the 86-year-old farmer from Guajiro, asked the kidnappers for his immediate release.

The caravan had the support of the Regional Association of Cattlemen of the Center of Cesar, ACEGAN, who They demonstrated for the release of all those kidnapped in Colombia and demand once again the right to life.

Heriberto Urbina Lacouture was kidnapped on April 24 in the rural area of ​​Curumaní, Cesar. For this fact, the authorities of the department offered the payment of a reward of up to 50 million pesos to whoever provides information on their whereabouts and who allows them to find the capture of their kidnappers.

