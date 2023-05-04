Home » They carry out construction of a desalination plant
They carry out construction of a desalination plant

As part of the mission to bring water to historically abandoned sectors, ANDA teams are installing the fourth desalination plant in the country in Playa Las Hojas, La Paz.

These actions will directly benefit the school in the area and the surrounding community, guaranteeing plenty of water and a better quality of life for dozens of families.

Likewise, ANDA reported that the construction of the desalination plant is carried out in conjunction with the General Directorate of Penal Centers SV, an institution that has made available to inmates in the trust phase to carry out protection works on the ground.

This, in contrast to opposition media that weeks ago accused said work of “having other purposes”

Also, the Government is working on two mobile systems for the desalination and purification of water in the communities of El Majahual and San Diego, in La Libertad.

