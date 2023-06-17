They carry out days of sterilization and veterinary emergency care

There will be two mobile veterinary units for the care of cats and canines that will be complemented by the Animal Welfare Center.

Within the framework of the actions ordered by the District Mayor’s Office for the welfare of animals in the city, the second session of the Animal Protection and Welfare Board was held, in which, through the Government Secretariat, it announced that it is ready the contract was signed with the Animal Care Foundation.

With the signing of the contract, citizens will be able to count on veterinary emergency care next week, such as run over, poisoning and trauma of animals.

in dialogue with THE REPORTER José Humberto Torres, Secretary of Government stated “We have reported the main advances we have in terms of the acquisition of mobile veterinary units, thanks to the agreements and conventions that the district mayor has developed with the Special Assets Society (SAE)”, Torres commented.

As for the Animal Welfare and Protection Center, the head of the Government portfolio He stated that the contract for the adaptation in the first stage of a 2,500 square meter building, located in the El Cundí neighborhood, where this space designed for animals will operate, has been published in Secop II.

ElCBA, which will be adapted in stages, will have areas for hospitalization, sterilization, recreation, storage, offices, zootechnics room, operating rooms, bathrooms, mangers, among others, which will be of great help to the vulnerable canines and felines of Santa Marta. In addition, it will have veterinarians with experience in sterilizations and emergency care.

For her part, Luz Mary Peña, delegate of the animal associations in the Animal Defense Board, expressed “it was a very successful board because it has already been confirmed that we are going to start with the sterilizations, veterinary emergencies were also contracted for the animals in street condition , which is a very big problem that we have in the District, because we had nowhere to take the animals”, said Luz Mary.

This second session of the Board was attended by delegates from the Mobility, Economic Development, Education and Health secretariats; as well as officials of the Dadsa, District Ombudsman, the Magdalena Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, Environmental Police, two delegates from animal rights foundations and associations, and Corpamag.