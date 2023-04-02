Turismo

Under the coordination of the GAD of Penipe, Tungurahua Volcano Geo-park in strategic relationship with the Ministry of Tourism, prefectures of Chimborazo, Tungurahua and the cantons that make up the consortium, the geological information update survey of the geo-sites was carried out.

Gathering of information from the different geosites for UNESCO accreditation.

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Coordinator of the Tungurahua Volcano Geopark Consortium, together with the authorities of the prefectures and other technical teams that make up the Geopark consortium, collected geological information from the cantons of Penipe, Guano, Baños de Agua Santa, Patate, and Pelileo in order to provide a better tourist service to the five cantons of the different provinces. “These activities are for the benefit of the residents of the mentioned cantons, since we are in an accreditation process as a UNESCO World Geopark, for this reason we work on the investigations in a scientific way,” said Myriam Piray Quezada, Consortium Coordinator. Tungurahua Volcano Geopark.

Currently, 15 geo-sites belong to the consortium, which have participated in these programmed activities. In 2019, an information dossier on the territory would have been presented and in 2021 they received a visit from an evaluation group for the geopark, who would have made observations that should be worked on, “Once we comply with all the activities raised by this evaluation group, in the month of October we will present the documents for the 2024 accreditation process by”, emphasized Piray.

In addition to the survey of geological information, other activities will also be carried out, such as the geo-referencing of each of the geo-sites; the identification of tourist signage for each of the places and the photographic record of each geo site visited. “We are holding monthly and fortnightly meetings with the technical teams from each of the different cantons and we abide by an agenda that is planned for these visits,” he said. According to information detailed by the coordinator, during the process help was received from the geo friends, obtaining good acceptance from the different cantons; Through these activities, others for the dissemination and promotion of existing ventures in the territory can be anchored.