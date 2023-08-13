They carry out induction on the Sinco system to the communal councils of Ezequiel Zamora

The members of the communal councils of Punta de Mata and El Tejero received a new induction on the incorporation and registration of community projects that must be uploaded to the Integration and Communication System (SINCO) of the Federal Government Council (CFG) for development Township ezekiel zamora.

The induction session was held in the session room of the Legislative Branch, with the presence of Mayor Oscar Cedeño; Álvaro Ruiz, CFG representative in the state; Yenny Caraballo, representative of the Ministry of Communes; the president of the Municipal Council, Elizabeth Soto and the assistant team, who attended a total of 89 community councils.

«Today I once again affirm our commitment to popular power, which is the basis of this project. I fully support the organizational policies that are made in favor of a better development in the communities, I applaud our municipality for being a pioneer in the fulfillment of the communal task, “said the accountant of the municipality.

The mayor congratulated the work of the president of the Municipal Council, Elizabeth Soto, who is in charge of the communes commission for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in the municipality.

For his part, Álvaro Ruiz explained the importance of the SINCO system, whose platform allows the development and direct communication of social organizations throughout the country, which includes registration, project review and subsequent financing approval once the requirements have been met. necessary steps.

“We must give the proper use to this great tool and multiply the knowledge about its management, I congratulate you all since Ezequiel Zamora became the first communal municipality,” said Ruíz.

It should be noted that in addition to the induction given to strengthen knowledge, the conference allowed the review of 16 community councils and their respective projects.

A total of 89 community councils are assisted in the induction for the optimization and charges of community projects before the national government.

