They carry out preventive maintenance works in the Camellón de la Bahía

At a good pace and according to the stipulated in the schedulepreventive maintenance work advances in the Camellón de Bahíaas part of the preparations to receive visitors in the holiday season and the new edition of the Fiesta del Mar that is coming up.

To give greater agility to the works, another front was opened with a team of workers, who began the activities in the section that goes from 22nd street to 15th streetand in this way comply with the agreed delivery date, which is stipulated for the month of July.

The works have a 26% progress and are executed by the District Mayor’s Office through the Urban Development and Renewal Company (EDUS), so that this emblematic work of the Governments of Change is ready again at the end of July for the enjoyment of all and hosts the events of the Fiesta del Mar that will take place in this place.

At the moment, demolition work is carried out on the floor that is deterioratedwhich will be replaced with materials with better characteristics and greater durability that guarantee the preservation of the place.

“The maintenance work also includes arrangements of the lawn and some items of furniture that have been vandalized. It became necessary to carry out these actions due to the wear and tear of some points of the Camellón due to the high influx of public it receives and to repair the damage caused by people who, without any degree of civic culture, or sense of belonging, attempt against the infrastructure of this important tourist scenario of Santa Marta”, indicated the manager of the Edus, Diela Garcés Espitia.

By carrying out these works, the District Mayor’s Office guarantees that the Camellón is kept in optimal conditions so that families can continue to enjoy these spaces They have a playground, handicrafts, traditional juices and a food court, among other attractions.

