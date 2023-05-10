They carry out the renovation of the traffic light system that includes an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

The Government is working on renewing the country’s traffic light system, which currently consists of 295 intersections, which will be renovated with this project, and an additional 55 new ones, making a total of 350 new traffic lights.

This traffic light system renovation project includes the change of all the poles, the structures, the change of traffic lights with led technology and the installation of control equipment, which will allow a centralized communication between the traffic lights, explains the director of Traffic Light, Miguel Martinez.

“Some ITS devices, Intelligent Transportation Systems, will be installed, which will complement the function of traffic lights. We have biodetectors that are going to allow us to make the intersection work with activated traffic, which means that they will be able to count vehicles, which are the corridors that have the greatest demand, and it will give them a longer green time ”, added the director of Traffic Light.

The traffic light technicians from the Ministry of Public Works explained that the project includes the placement of digital information screens on the country’s highways, where drivers will be able to have real-time data on vehicular traffic related to traffic accidents, speed, and obstructions in the roads.

“During your trip you will be informed, through these screens, of everything that is happening on the road. We have 25 screens that are larger for roads that have a very large width and 19 smaller screens for smaller roads,” said the technical coordinator of the General Directorate of Traffic of the Vice Ministry of Transportation, Félix Serrano.

He also added that the traffic light system control center, which will monitor traffic, will be open 24 hours a day.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related