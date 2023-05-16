Home » They carry out trial against a woman accused of causing the death of her pregnant friend
They carry out trial against a woman accused of causing the death of her pregnant friend

They carry out trial against a woman accused of causing the death of her pregnant friend

The Attorney General of the Republic announced that the trial against Gloria Estefany Ramírez, accused of causing the death of a friend who was pregnant to extract the baby and pretend it was hers, is taking place today.

These events occurred on July 8, 2022 in San Antonio del Monte, Sonsonate. The FGR has 27 witnesses, expert and documentary evidence that strengthen the investigation against Ramírez.

Gloria Ramírez is prosecuted for the crimes of Aggravated Homicide, Simulation of Pregnancy or Childbirth and Attempted Homicide.

In this way, the Salvadoran state demonstrates that no crime will go unpunished and that the judicial work to enforce the laws in the country continues.

