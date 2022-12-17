Home News They cause an accident, then go shopping and run away
UDINE. A risky maneuver, a left turn where you can’t turn. And a car which, to avoid the impact, hits another, which is in turn hit by a third small car.

Whoever caused the accident with his own inexperience went shopping, then fled. These are the frames of the accident that occurred just before 7 pm on Friday 16 December in viale Palmanova, near the Torri Blu shopping centre.

According to reports from some of the people involved in the accident, a dark Chrysler PT Cruiser, arriving from the city centre, turned towards the commercial center despite the continuous center line at that point: a maneuver therefore not permitted.

At that moment a Smart arrived from the southern area, driven by a man from Udine, who swerved hard to avoid the impact with the Chrysler, hitting a Toyota Aygo (a woman on board), which was leaving the parking lot of the shopping center hitting her in the driver’s door.

A Citroen C1 was also involved in the carom, which was behind the Japanese small car.

Luckily the low speed of the vehicles did not cause physical problems for the drivers, who attempted to block the driver of the Chrysler: the three in the car parked the car, went down to do the shopping and then drove off. leaving the parking lot towards via Baldasseria Bassa and thus losing track of one’s tracks.

“When we told them that the accident was their fault, they practically laughed in our faces,” explained the driver of the Smart. It will be up to the carabinieri to ascertain the exact dynamics and possibly trace the identity of the driver of the car that allegedly invaded the lane: it shouldn’t be difficult, given that the car was photographed.

The firefighters also arrived in Viale Palmanova.

