They change the refrigerator in a ‘zapatico’ taxi in Santa Marta

In the last few hours, citizens recorded on video the ‘ingenious’, but risky way in which the driver of a ‘zapatico’ taxi in Santa Marta transports a large refrigerator in the middle of the usual traffic jam that forms every day in the Trunk of the Caribbeannear the roundabout The Canoe.

Since the measurements of the appliance did not match those of the vehicle and it was difficult to carry them on the roof, the insightful cabby He chose to tie the cooler and fix it diagonally to the grill, but the most important thing was missing: how to support it? For this purpose she risked leaving the trunk semi-open and put a wooden stowage that served as a base for the refrigerator to be suspended. Of course, he had to go ‘soft’ all the way.

Things that only happen in Santa MartaLook, a refrigerator in a Zapatico taxi. And she is supported on some sticks from the trunk. But it cannot be denied that they are ingenious,” the driver of a private vehicle that was traveling through the area said jokingly.

Who is more reckless? The taxi driver or the user who does not pay for the transfer in a suitable vehicle?

