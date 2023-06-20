Home » They charge a teacher in El Copey for alleged sexual acts on a minor
The Attorney General’s Office issued a statement of charges against the teacher of the Delicias San Carlos Educational Institution in El Copey, Cesar, Fredys Manuel Cárdenas Mercado, for alleged sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.

The Public Ministry is investigating the complaint, in which it is stated that, apparently, the person under investigation repeatedly made lewd, obscene and inappropriate comments and touched the girl’s private parts at school and at home.

Therefore, the control body seeks to clarify the alleged acts of violation of the dignity of the minor and the principle of morality as a public servant, for the 2017 term.

The Prosecutor’s Office provisionally described the official’s misconduct as very serious, by way of fraud.

