THEY CHARGE THE CDE MAYOR, MIGUEL PRIETO AND REQUEST HIS ARREST « CDE News

by admin
CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Corruption, by Editorial Office) Prosecutors Silvio Corbeta, Rodrigo Estigarribia and Alma Zayas on Wednesday charged the current Mayor of Ciudad del Este Miguel Prieto with breach of trust, after detecting an alleged patrimonial damage in the commune of G. 1,769 ,790,000 in the fictitious purchase of 25,000 basic basket kits for humble families in April 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Let’s remember that the current mayor has at least 12 drawer complaints and let’s not forget the PEDIATRIC UTI room that does not exist in CDE but was inaugurated in 2021, however this year 27 newborns died due to lack of therapy.

According to the Public Ministry, the purchase was generated by exception and the beneficiary firm is Tía Chela SRL. The investigation also refers to the simulation of a chain of purchase and sale involving the company Vanemi SA, whose manager is Emili Vanessa Florentín, who would be from the Prieto environment

In addition to Prieto, the defendants are Maggi Elizabeth Fariña Almada, who performs functions as coordinator of the Procurement Operational Unit; Francisco Arrúa Álvarez, Director of Administration and Finance; Cirle Alcaraz Ramírez, responsible for payment in the commune of Ciudad del Este, Sebastián Martínez Insfrán, director of Social Development; José Félix Cáceres Galeano, head of Community Development; Julián Benítez Gamarra, Warehouse Manager; Higinio Ramón Acuña, Head of Acquisition and Supplies; Nelson Segovia Acevedo, treasurer; Fermín Ávalos Britos, owner of Tía Chela SRL, and Emili Vanessa Florentín Páez, owner of the firm Vanemi SA.

Delios Económicos judge José Delmas was drawn by lot to hear the present case and he must admit the accusation presented against Prieto and other persons, and must set the date for the development of the hearing for the imposition of precautionary measures, where it will be defined if the current community chief of Ciudad del Este will be imprisoned, under house arrest or with freedom of movement.

