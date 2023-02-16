Several witnesses served as evidence to the Prosecutor’s Office to impute charges to Camilo Andres Padilla Sarabia, 23 years old, as the person who, allegedly, ended the life of Carlos Daniel Vega Lobo in facts registered in the municipality of San Diego, Cesar.

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office 8 determined that the November 9 of the previous year, being approximately 4 in the morning, both arrived at the corregimiento of Half Moon in Carlos Daniel Vega’s car.

“You (Camilo Padilla) are looking for a motorcycle that is lent by a relative of yours, leaving the car in a place in the corregimiento and proceed to get on the motorcycle with Carlos Daniel to go to a wooded place located on the side of the main road, property from the El Consuelo farm,” said the prosecutor.

He also explained that when he arrived at the area, Camilo Padilla took out a firearm and shot Carlos Daniel Vega, who was a ninth-semester law student at the Fundación Universitaria del Área Andina, in the back.

“Once this young man is on the ground, you (Camilo), with a blunt object, hit this young man several times on the head until his skull was destroyed. Later, he stole all the belongings that Carlos Daniel had, including an iPhone 8 cell phone, a Motorola cell phone, sports shoes, a glasses case, and a backpack.” added the representative of the accusing entity.

Camilo Andrés Padilla Sarabia after committing the crime he would have gone down to the corregimiento to leave the motorcycle and would have offered $2.000.000 a person to disappear the body of Carlos Daniel.

However, he did not agree and Padilla he left in the vehicle of the victim to flee. Two days later, specifically on November 11, the body of Carlos Daniel Vega Lobo was found by a day laborer from a farm in a stream about 15 minutes from Medialuna.

Vega Lobo had been reported missing to the authorities by relatives, who initially told the press that the young man had left his home in Valledupar to perform an InDrive service. However, the Prosecutor’s Office concluded that both young people knew each other and had traveled to San Diego.

THE PROCESSED

With the preliminary investigative work, the National Police located in Valledupar Camilo Andrés Padilla Sarabia and captured him for the weapons offense.

Thus they were able to deprive Padilla of his freedom while they collected the evidence to link him to the other criminal proceedings for the murder.

For this reason, this Wednesday Camilo Padilla was presented before the Third Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Control of Guarantees for the hearings for the imputation of charges and the imposition of the insurance measure.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged Padilla for the crimes of aggravated homicide, aggravated robbery and aggravated manufacture, trafficking or possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty.

The audience of insurance measure It was suspended until next Monday.