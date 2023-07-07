They charged the former Minister of Transportation for alleged corruption on the Ocaña-Gamarra highway

The former Minister of Transportation Cecilia Elvira Álvarez Correa, this Thursday, July 6, was charged with the crime of undue interest in the execution of contracts, for her alleged participation in the irregularities that occurred in the execution of the Ruta del Sol II contract, in the section Ocaña, Norte de Santander-Gamarra, Cesar.

“The evidence indicates that the additions and other actions were made without technical studies to support them, and without prior authorization from the Higher Council for Fiscal Policy (CONFIS) and the National Council for Economic and Social Policy (CONPES), as required. the law. Additionally, it is proven that the Ocaña – Gamarra stretch would not have any relationship with the main object of the contract ‘Ruta del Sol II’ and had to be processed through a new contracting process by public bidding”, stated the Prosecutor’s Office when the investigations began.

#ATTENTION | The Prosecutor’s Office charges former transport minister Cecilia Álvarez for possible irregularities in the process and celebration of the addition of the Ocaña – Gamarra section to the Ruta del Sol II project. pic.twitter.com/M2wqnHKJfr – Colombian Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCol) July 6, 2023

The contract was awarded to the Brazilian company Odebrecht. “We must point out that, from the beginning, this Ruta del Sol II project was impregnated with corrupt acts”, the prosecutor specified this Thursday delegate before the Supreme Court, Gabriel Jaimes Durán, in the middle of the virtual hearing for the imputation of charges.

Behind the imputation, now start running the ninety-day period to formally accuse the former official or to request the investigation be archived.

According to the accusing body, the former head of the Ministry of Transportation, during the Government of Juan Manuel Santos, favored the interests of the multinational Brazil in two other agreements signed during the construction of Ruta del Sol II in the Ocaña-Gamarra section.

Likewise, it gave them permission, with a resolution of July 2014, to install two new tolls and increase rates to move to another five.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

