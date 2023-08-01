They close Autosur with avenue cr. 68 for bridge demolition

The District Mobility Secretary (SDM) authorized the total closure of the mixed and exclusive carriageway of TransMilenio, in the east-west direction, from the South Highway with Carrera 68 avenuefor the installation of beams and steps provided by the demolition of the vehicular bridge located on Avenida Carrera 68 by Autopista Sur.

The foregoing, to continue with the construction work of the TransMilenio trunk of Carrera 68 avenue -Group 1 and in compliance with the IDU-345-2020 contract.

These activities will end in mid-August and will take place at night, from 11:00 p.m. a 4:00 a.m.

Traffic Management Plan (PMT):

In order to facilitate the execution of work activities and guarantee mobility to all road users, the District Mobility Secretariat authorized the following Traffic Management Plan:

Traffic of private vehicles and public transport

Users traveling east-west (Centro – Soacha) on the South Highway must take Carrera 52 to the north, Calle 42 south to the west and Carrera 68 avenue to the south where they will connect with their usual route.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to transit normally through the infrastructure designed for them.

