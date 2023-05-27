They close the pavilion of politicians in the prison El Bosque de Barranquilla

The National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) has just confirmed that the political pavilion of the El Bosque prison will be closed, mainly due to the different complaints that have been presented regarding protocols and operation of this section.

“We have made the decision to close the ERE of Barranquilla as a preventive measure and seeking to be clear and forceful in the face of any possible action that may arise. The change begins with effective actions and giving peace of mind to the community,” said the General Director of INPEC , Daniel Fernando Gutierrez.

“Carlos Mattos and Emilio Tapia have a judge’s order to continue in Barranquilla and they cannot be transferred until a judge authorizes it. So three leave for La Dorada, five for Barranquilla, four for La Picota and two would remain in Barranquilla,” he said.

Developing…