They closed residence in the center for failing to comply with hygiene regulations

For not complying with the phytosanitary regulations and the necessary documentation to provide the service to the public, in the La Granja neighborhood of Valledupar, the establishment with the name Residencia Las Malvinas was closed, adding eleven businesses closed during these operations so far this year. year 2023.

The Group for the Protection of Tourism and National Heritage, in coordination with political-administrative authorities, such as the Ministry of Health, Colombia Migration, the Ministry of Municipal Security, the Ministry of Government, Interaseo, the Group for Children and Adolescents and the Police Gaula, were in charge of to deploy the operations in different sectors of the city.

During the last days, sustained actions are being carried out to prevent the crime of fraud, the sexual and commercial exploitation of children and adolescents, achieving the closure of the aforementioned establishment, for not complying with the hygienic and sanitary conditions.

In the place, three mattresses, six sheets, four pillows in poor condition were seized, and the presence of pests was evidenced, not complying with the documentation required by the Ministry of Health.

The objective of these operations is to carry out control plans, cleaning, disinfection, solid waste management, risk management system, disaster and comprehensive verification of pests with the aim of preventing the proliferation of infections among citizens.

