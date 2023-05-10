Home » They commemorate the second May 10 of the Born with Love Law – Diario La Página
They commemorate the second May 10 of the Born with Love Law – Diario La Página

by admin

This morning, the obstetrician Patricia Guardado and the pediatrician Heriberto Contreras participated in a morning television interview, where they reported on the benefits of the Nacer con Cariño Law.

Dr. Guardado revealed that “it is the second May 10 that we celebrate under the Nacer con Cariño law, they are no longer the receptions that were made before,” who is also part of the members of the management team of the Nacer con Cariño law.

In addition, the doctor stated the irregularities that existed in the field of gynecology, for example, the obstetric violence that existed in the past, where she did not call the mothers by name, did not let them walk or consume water and food.

In this sense, said law was created. “Thinking of the new generations, everything was analyzed: A Born with Affection Law, a Law Converted into Food and a Grow Together Law, that is, from birth to adolescence,” said Patricia Guardado.

On the other hand, pediatrician Heriberto Contreras said that all maternity wards have been modernized and equipped with technology to have real-time data to make important decisions quickly.

Also, the pediatrician added that one of the benefits in the delivery area is that, “the various screenings that are carried out on the baby after delivery allow early detection of problems of congenital heart disease, congenital hypothyroidism or adrenal hyperplasia, among others”.

By: Marcela Juarez

