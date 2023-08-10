They commit resources to repair the Benigno Malo

Photograph taken from the second floor of the Benigno Malo School building. Photo XCA

The Ministry of Education and the Municipality of Cuenca they signed a letter of commitment to to intervene the infrastructure of the Benigno Malo College. He cost of the readaptation borders the 9 million dollars.

The town of Cuenca, through the mayor Cristian Zamora, promised to contribute with the 50 % of the total, and the Ministry of Education, with Minister María Brown, with the 50 % remaining.

Testimonials

For Mayor Zamora, recover this building is give life to one of the most precious assets of the city. He added that “there has always been an intention to recover this patrimonial asset, to renew it and put it in better conditions. But he hadn’t gotten it.”

For the intervention, They already have definitive studies.

For the Ministerrenovate this space is recover memory and heritage “not only from the city, from the country”. He explained that the study foresees the integration of cultural spaces for the city, a library, spaces for recreation, sports, among others.

In 2022, the Vice President of the Republic, Alfredo Borrero, offered to deliver the 9 million to intervene in the building. (FCS) – (I)

