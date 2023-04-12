The Ombudsman of Bogotá, Julián Pinilla Malagón, signed the confirmation of the punitive ruling issued against Julián Rodrigo Bernal Balmes, local mayor of Teusaquillo, at the time of the facts, with dismissal and general disability for a term of nine years.

The sanction that had been issued in the first instance on December 1, 2022, is given for the award to the JR Headquarters Consortium, the public tender FDLT-LP-019-2016 and the signing of the public works contract No. 088 of December 28. December 2016, for the construction of the new headquarters of the Local Mayor’s Office of Teusaquillo for a value of 22 thousand 290 million 850 thousand 616 pesos ($22,290,850,616) ignoring the principle of objective selection since the offeror did not comply with several of the requirements contained in the specifications.

The Delegate Person for the Second Instance did not accept the arguments raised in the appeal filed by the defendant’s defender, since the specifications were clear enough about the requirements that had to be met, both for the evaluation of the quality factor as for the environmental requirements, when it was demonstrated, with the evidence in the file, that the aforementioned consortium was awarded the scores, without having complied with them to go on to award the tender and sign the work contract.

With the two facts indicated, the disciplined person incurred in the conduct described in numeral 31 of article 48 of Law 734, which is substantially illegal insofar as it violated the principle of morality of the administrative function, having been classified as a very serious offense by title of grave guilt.

The Bogota Ombudsman, as guardians of the resources of all the capital’s citizens, will continue to investigate this type of conduct and will be vigilant to avoid the affectation of state public assets in the District.