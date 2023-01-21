The decision of the Attorney General’s Office against the appeal for reinstatement against the single instance ruling was to fully maintain what was decided in 2020.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation confirmed the entire ruling issued in a single instance against former congresswoman Aida Merlano Rebolledo, dismissed and disqualified for 10 years, and denied the claims of the appeal with which she intended to replace what was decided in 2020.

A Chamber of second instance and double conformity made up of the Disciplinary Investigation Delegates, the Second for Administrative Surveillance, for the Public Force and the Mixed Functions for the Public Ministry in Criminal Matters indicated that there are no legal elements that support what was requested by the defense.

The decision of the Prosecutor’s Office against the appeal for reconsideration against the single instance ruling was to fully uphold what was stated and confirm that Merlano Rebolledo carried out a whole series of activities to corrupt the elections of March 11, 2018, paying citizens for the votes in favor of the political aspirations he had for the Senate of the Republic.

Regarding its role, the Control Entity maintained that the Constitutional Court recognized its competence to discipline publicly elected officials for acts of corruption, the same thing that the Council of State did at the time, therefore it distorted the arguments presented in that sense.

Finally, the Entity indicated that the fundamental right to due process was respected at all times and that the matter becomes res judicata.