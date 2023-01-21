Home News They confirm dismissal and incapacity for 10 years against Aida Merlano
News

They confirm dismissal and incapacity for 10 years against Aida Merlano

by admin

The decision of the Attorney General’s Office against the appeal for reinstatement against the single instance ruling was to fully maintain what was decided in 2020.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation confirmed the entire ruling issued in a single instance against former congresswoman Aida Merlano Rebolledo, dismissed and disqualified for 10 years, and denied the claims of the appeal with which she intended to replace what was decided in 2020.

A Chamber of second instance and double conformity made up of the Disciplinary Investigation Delegates, the Second for Administrative Surveillance, for the Public Force and the Mixed Functions for the Public Ministry in Criminal Matters indicated that there are no legal elements that support what was requested by the defense.

The decision of the Prosecutor’s Office against the appeal for reconsideration against the single instance ruling was to fully uphold what was stated and confirm that Merlano Rebolledo carried out a whole series of activities to corrupt the elections of March 11, 2018, paying citizens for the votes in favor of the political aspirations he had for the Senate of the Republic.

Regarding its role, the Control Entity maintained that the Constitutional Court recognized its competence to discipline publicly elected officials for acts of corruption, the same thing that the Council of State did at the time, therefore it distorted the arguments presented in that sense.

Finally, the Entity indicated that the fundamental right to due process was respected at all times and that the matter becomes res judicata.

See also  Shanghai On August 4, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, no new cases of local asymptomatic infections, 5 new cases of imported confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, and 7 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections__Shanghai health committee

You may also like

President Lula dismisses the commander of the Army

Tourists from Guangdong made a special trip to...

The “humanitarian caravan” through the Middle and Lower...

Karol G stole all eyes in the NBA

The disappearance of Hu Xinyu is rumored to...

How are you? This is how a success...

Beneficencia del Valle generated more than $60,000 million

Looking for Chinese New Year: Those Rabbits Carrying...

Embrace Life: Celebrate International Hug Day

Dimar warns of strong winds this weekend in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy