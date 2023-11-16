Home » They confirm kidnapping of a woman in the rural area of ​​Hato Corozal
They confirm kidnapping of a woman in the rural area of ​​Hato Corozal

Unofficially, the kidnapping of Paola Arteaga, daughter of a well-known rancher and relative of councilor Rafael Arteaga, was known.

The woman was kidnapped by six armed men when she was on a farm in the El Cedral neighborhood of Hato Corozal.

Since the kidnapping became known, authorities have deployed in the area to find the whereabouts of the kidnapped woman as soon as possible.

Likewise, the development of a security council is expected for this Wednesday.

